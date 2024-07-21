Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $557,616.78 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,509,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

