Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,353,608.34 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,058,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $315,378.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,501,703.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,729,956.57.

On Tuesday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,265,899.93.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Samsara by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

