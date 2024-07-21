Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $15,103.20 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $15,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFIX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

