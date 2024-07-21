Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $15,103.20 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $15,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stitch Fix Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of SFIX opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on SFIX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
