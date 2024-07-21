Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 4,229,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

