Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 183,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,314 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 751,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 650,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $64.19. 2,730,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,203. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

