Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LEN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,909. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $177.79.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

