Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $263.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

