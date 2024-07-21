Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,079 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 703.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $147.68. 2,584,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,290 shares of company stock worth $9,086,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

