Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 7.8 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $17.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

