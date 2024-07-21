Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 18,445 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.06. 436,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,571. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

