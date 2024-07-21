Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 30,329 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $115.68. 2,657,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

