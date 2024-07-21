Interfor (TSE:IFP) Downgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Hold

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.83.

IFP stock opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The stock has a market cap of C$846.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.16.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

