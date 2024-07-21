Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $456.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

