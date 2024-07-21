Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ISDB stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
