Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISDB stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

