Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,768,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,301. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

