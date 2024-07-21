iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 1.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. 72,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,713. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.