iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,163 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,867,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

