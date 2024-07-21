iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,735,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,383. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

