iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,397,000 after acquiring an additional 253,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,102,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 970,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after buying an additional 281,460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,138,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 16,576,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,017,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

