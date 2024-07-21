iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,677,000 after purchasing an additional 994,265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 1,933,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

