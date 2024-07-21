Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE J opened at $147.89 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

