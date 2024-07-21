Jefferies Financial Group Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $536.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $486.00 to $536.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $461.89.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $447.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.82. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $470.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.