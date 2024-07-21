JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.99 Billion Position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,749,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,704,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $1,994,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JGLO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. 116,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $62.23.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

