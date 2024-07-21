JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 2,599,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,367. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

