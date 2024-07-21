Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 208.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 291.5% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 488,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 363,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 448,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.28. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

