Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Vipshop worth $25,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

VIPS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 2,722,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

