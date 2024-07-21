Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,571 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 527,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,400. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

