Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 53.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 176,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,285. The company has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

