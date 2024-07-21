Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $511,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,205. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

