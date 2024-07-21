Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 838.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,948 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.08% of Diversified Energy worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,507,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,871,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,390,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,730. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

