Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,355 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,579 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Yelp worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Yelp by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,065 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Yelp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 650,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,881. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

