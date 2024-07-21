Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,611 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of OFG Bancorp worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OFG
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.