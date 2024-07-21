Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.45) target price on the stock.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 336.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of £291.34 million, a PE ratio of 302.31, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.50 ($5.78).
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
