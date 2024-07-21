Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.45) target price on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 326.50 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 336.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of £291.34 million, a PE ratio of 302.31, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.50 ($5.78).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

