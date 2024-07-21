KeyCorp Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $82.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.09.

NYSE WMT opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $6,552,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 120,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 81,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

