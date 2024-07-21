KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $700.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.39%.

KREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.