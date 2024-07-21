Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE KGS opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.