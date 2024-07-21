Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,473 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

