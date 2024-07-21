Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th

Shares of Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th. The 1-50038357 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.
Lawson Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LWSOF opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Lawson has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $51.04.
About Lawson
