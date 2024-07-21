LCX One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.91 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. LCX has a total market capitalization of $141.65 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
LCX Token Profile
LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling LCX
