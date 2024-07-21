Leerink Partnrs Comments on Revvity, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revvity in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Revvity alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Revvity Trading Down 1.5 %

Revvity stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $188,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $129,483,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $112,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.