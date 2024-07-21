Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %

LEGN stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.