LimeWire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.10 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $88.78 million and $7.10 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.30325104 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,867,446.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

