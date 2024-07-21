LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Head-To-Head Review

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP -5.10% 5.47% 0.56% Associated Banc 6.86% 8.31% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 4.02 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -27.42 Associated Banc $2.22 billion 1.56 $182.96 million $0.99 23.13

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LINKBANCORP and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Associated Banc 0 9 1 0 2.10

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $23.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Summary

Associated Banc beats LINKBANCORP on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.