Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 322.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LSTA stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.83.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
