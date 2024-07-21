Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 322.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LSTA stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

About Lisata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Lisata Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

