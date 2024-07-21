Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 48,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,995,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 41,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

LOW stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.52. 2,739,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,458. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average is $228.67. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

