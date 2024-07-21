Macquarie Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $3,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2,189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 1,439,184 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after buying an additional 620,472 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

