Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 508,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average is $233.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.