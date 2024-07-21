Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

