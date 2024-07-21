Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

