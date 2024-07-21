Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

